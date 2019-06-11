SEMINOLE, Fla. — Voters passed all four charter amendments in the City of Seminole.

During Tuesday's election, voters agreed the residency requirement for council candidates should be clarified to make sure candidates are registered voters who live in the city in the year prior to their run for office and that they keep living in the city during their terms.

They also voted to formally establish the election date of the vice mayor as the second business meeting during the month of November.

A majority of voters went on to pass an amendment that will make clear that the city manager has the sole responsibility to oversee the city clerk's duties.

Finally, residents voted to develop language to define how Charter Review Committee appointments are made.

