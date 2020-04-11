Sen. Lindsey Graham wins U.S. Senate reelection, defeating 'well-financed' Democratic challenger

The Republican senator's victory secures his fourth term in a state where support for President Trump is strong.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham won reelection to keep his seat in the U.S. Senate for South Carolina in one of the most talked-about races this year.

He beat Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison who was said to have been "well-financed" heading into Election Day. The two clash over issues related to criminal justice reform, health care and political sniping.

Republican Lindsey Graham wins reelection to the U.S. Senate from South Carolina, defeating well-financed Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. #APracecall #Election2020 https://t.co/PyGDjQF5FD — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2020

Graham's victory comes as South Carolina was blanketed with advertising and mailers from his opponent who amassed more than $100 million in fundraising. The Republican senator's victory secures his fourth term in a state where support for President Trump is strong.

Over his 26-year-long career, the senator is said to be one of the most powerful senators in Congress as he sits on the Armed Services Committee and chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham has yet to comment on his victory publicly.

