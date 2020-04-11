Sheriff Chad Chronister reelected in Hillsborough County

He defeated Gary Pruitt and Ron McMullen.

Sheriff Chad Chronister has been reelected to lead the nation’s twelfth-largest law enforcement agency.

The Republican incumbent defeated Democrat Gary Pruitt, a retired Tampa police corporal who also challenged him in 2018, and retired Tampa police commander Ron McMullen, who ran as an independent.

Chronister has been Hillsborough County sheriff since September 2017 when he was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott to replace retiring Sheriff David Gee. He was formally elected during a 2018 special election to serve out the remainder of Gee’s term.

Chronister first joined the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in 1992. He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from St. Leo University and is a graduate of the FBI Academy.

He has co-chaired the Regional Domestic Security Task Force for Region IV Tampa Bay and sits on the Florida Attorney General’s Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office employs more than 3,500 personnel. The sheriff is elected to a four-year term.

