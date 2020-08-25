Some Florida elections offices still seeing mail-in ballots come in a week after primary

The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections says it's evident there were people who weren't familiar with the time frame for mailing back ballots.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A week after the Florida primary, Sarasota County's Supervisor of Elections says ballots are still coming in the mail.

The elections office mailed out 124,309 ballots, which was a single election record. Just about 60 percent came back, which Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner says is about average.

As the ballots continue to trickle in, including 95 on Friday and 47 on Monday, the supervisor says it's evident there were people who weren't familiar with the election or the time frame for sending back mail-in ballots on time.

The North Port City Commission race was decided by just one vote, so the ballots that keep showing up could have lead to a different outcome. But the votes were late, so those won't be opened. Instead, the ballots will be put in storage for 22 months with all the ones that were counted.

In Manatee County, 100,639 ballots were mailed out and 52,238 were returned in time for the primary.

Both election offices send representatives to USPS distribution centers to pick up any ballots they can at the end of the voting day.

“The best thing voters can do if they do want to vote by mail is to make that request early and get that ballot back to us early,” Turner said.

Now is the time to request a vote by mail ballot for November. The county will not send you one unless you ask.

You can always check the status of your ballot on the supervisor of elections site to have confidence that yours was arrived on time and was counted.

