What to know before you vote in St. Pete's mayoral primary

The primary election is Aug. 24.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is term-limited. So, after eight years in office, he's on the way out.

That means voters will have to decide who they want to succeed him.

The city's primary election is Aug. 24. The deadline for voters to register was back on July 26.

On Friday, Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus' office reminded all those who are registered what to know for Tuesday. We broke down the details below.

Can I vote?

Unsure if you're registered to vote? Pinellas County lets you search by your name and your birthday here. It'll tell you your registration status and what precinct you're in.

All St. Pete's registered voters can participate in this mayoral primary because it's a nonpartisan election. If you're in City Council Districts 1, 4 or 8, you'll also get to vote for those seats.

Where do I vote?

Your polling place is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It's important to note: Your polling spot for this municipal election might be different than the one you used in your last county election. So, double-check your polling place by using the "Find Your Precinct" button here or by calling 727-464-8683.

Bring your photo and signature ID with you to speed up the process. If you don't have a valid or current ID, you're going to be stuck casting a provisional ballot. Here are the acceptable forms of ID.

What about vote-by-mail?

Mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at one of the three Supervisor of Elections Offices.

If you haven't mailed yours back yet, you should drop it off in person. The offices usually recommend at least a week for them to be returned through the mail service.

The deadline to request a mail ballot was Aug. 14. However, mail ballots can still be picked up or voted in person through Aug. 23 at the elections offices.

You can designate, in writing, somebody to pick up your ballot. But, they can't pick up more than two ballots per election in addition to their own or one belonging to an immediate relative.

"Florida state law provides that mail ballot pickup and voting in Supervisor of Elections Offices on Election Day is only permitted in the case of an emergency," Pinellas County reminded voters Friday. "A voter or voter’s designee must sign an affidavit affirming that the voter is unable to go to his/her polling place on Election Day due to an emergency and provide the reason for the emergency."

Who's on the ballot?

Earlier this month, 10 Tampa Bay posted a guide to the mayoral candidates. But, for a personalized experience, you can also check out your sample ballot here, so you know exactly what to expect on primary day. It'll appear when you search for your polling place.

What's off-limits?

You can't post campaign signs or engage in political activities inside the polling places or within 150 feet of their entrances. No photography is allowed inside.