Voters to consider changes to St. Pete city charter on Nov. 2

One amendment would change how voters decide who is elected into the city council.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The St. Petersburg general election is just more than two weeks out, and voters will be deciding on more than just a new mayor.

They'll consider whether it's time to make changes to the city's current charter. One question can change how members are elected into the city council.

Charter Amendment No. 1 would limit primary and general elections for council members to voters in the district and allow a candidate who gets 50 percent of the vote in the primary to be elected.

Currently, City Council Members are elected through primary elections limited to voters in the Council district and general elections open to all City voters. Shall the Charter be amended to (i) limit primary and general elections for Council Members to voters in the Council district, thereby eliminating City-wide voting for Council Members; (ii) allow a candidate receiving more than 50% of votes in the primary to be elected; and (iii) make other clarifying changes?

Proponents argue that would ignite more proper, diverse representation, said Dr. Lars Hafner, 10 Tampa Bay's political analyst and the city's Charter Review Commission chair.

"That gives the local district more say on who is elected in their area than it does when people are elected city-wide," Hafner said. "The commission was looking for the idea for equity and opportunity."

Council members in St. Petersburg are currently elected through a primary system limited to voters within their designated district. Come general election time, all voters have a say on who gets elected.

Hafner said in the past, when a Black and white individual went against each other in the primary election, only one out of 15 times did a Black individual got elected in the general election.

"You get more from what constituents want versus what the city wants," Hafner said.

Hafner said the change would also encourage hopeful members to be engaged with constituents and not rely on the influence of money.

But those against the amendment argue the opposite and say it's better to have council members represent all of the city, not just their designated district.