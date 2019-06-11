ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg voters are giving their city councilmembers increased power to accept grant money or donations that are restricted to just conservation or preservation efforts.

During Tuesday's election, voters paved the way for more city environmental protection efforts without the need for referendums on such issues.

Separately, voters agreed to clarify language related to the handling of city council and mayoral vacancies. And, they green-lighted giving the city a way of protecting itself from lawsuits questioning the legitimacy of elected leaders or policies by creating a more clear structure in the city's charter.

Meanwhile, a majority of voters said "yes" to changing St. Pete's charter to time the swearing-in of newly-elected leaders to coincide with the city council's first regularly-scheduled meeting that is held after each election.

Finally, an overwhelming majority of voters agreed to let the city negotiate with the St. Petersburg Yacht Club (SPYC) about extending its contract to operate the St. Petersburg Sailing Center while requiring the Yacht Club to undergo at least $800,000 in improvements.

