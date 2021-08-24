It's Welch and Blackmon: Voters to decide next St. Petersburg mayor in November

Since no one garnered more than 50 percent of the vote, the two will appear on the general election ballot in November.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They'll see you in November: 10 Tampa Bay projects Robert Blackmon and Ken Welch will advance to the general election, vying to become the city's next mayor.

Welch, a former Pinellas County commissioner, nor Blackmon, a city council member, received more than 50 percent of the vote during Tuesday's primary election to replace term-limited Mayor Rick Kriseman.

That means the top two vote-getters will be on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

There were eight names on the primary ballot, with a blank space left to write in the ninth candidate, Michael Levinson — a packed field to replace Kriseman who could not run for a third term.

Here are the latest unofficial results as of 7:45 p.m. Tuesday:

Robert G. Blackmon: 28.74 percent

28.74 percent Pete Boland: 6.29 percent

6.29 percent Michael Ingram: 0.84 percent

0.84 percent Torry Nelson: 0.38 percent

0.38 percent Wengay "Newt" Newton: 7.38 percent

7.38 percent Marcile Powers: 0.74 percent

0.74 percent Darden Rice: 16.55 percent

16.55 percent Ken Welch: 38.89 percent

38.89 percent Michael S. Levinson (Write-in): 0.18 percent

Outgoing Mayor Rick Krisemen congratulated both Welch and Blackmon on Twitter. He also encouraged all voters in St. Petersburg to remain engaged leading up to the general election.

"Congratulations to the two candidates advancing in this year's mayoral election and to the successful council candidates. Thank you to all who threw their hat in the ring in order to make St. Petersburg an even better and sunnier place to live, work and play. I encourage all voters to remain engaged over the coming months, research the candidates and make well-informed decisions about St. Pete's future," Kriseman wrote.

Who are the two candidates?

Robert Blackmon

A St. Pete native and current city council member, Blackmon is running under the slogan "Giving the Sunshine City 'A Choice and a Voice' in local government."

Blackmon has secured himself several endorsements including that of former Tampa Mayor Dick Greco. Among his top issues are creating a vision for the redevelopment of Tropicana Field, protecting neighborhoods from "excessive redevelopment" and reducing the city's crime rate.

You can learn more about him here.

Ken Welch

The third-generation St. Pete resident and former county commissioner wants to be a "unifying leader who believes in partnership and working towards a common goal of authentic progress for every neighborhood."

In his run for mayor, Welch is focusing on six principles, including being in touch with the entire city, creating an inclusive space and bringing innovation to St. Pete.

“The voters of St. Pete have spoken & I am deeply honored to be headed into November’s runoff election. Because of you, our campaign is one step closer to the inclusive progress we fight for each day. Thank you for joining me— together, we win," Welch released in a statement.

The voters of St. Pete have spoken & I am deeply honored to be headed into November’s runoff election. Because of you, our campaign is one step closer to the inclusive progress we fight for each and every day. Thank you for joining me — together, we win! #PartnersInProgress pic.twitter.com/1L4ORs8n0I — Ken Welch (@Kenwelch) August 24, 2021

Outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri are among those who have endorsed Welch.

You can learn more about him here.

What's next?

Because no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary election, the top-two vote-getters — Blackmon and Welch — will appear on the municipal general election ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 2.