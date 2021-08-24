Live results: St. Petersburg primary election for mayor, city council

10 Tampa Bay is on top of results for the Aug. 24 city primary election.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's (primary) Election Day under the summertime sun in the Sunshine City.

Voters in St. Petersburg, depending on where they live, saw at least one race on the ballot: the city's mayoral primary race. Others may have seen city council races, as well.

If a candidate for mayor receives more than 50 percent of the vote, they are considered duly elected and will replace the city's term-limited mayor, Rick Kriseman. Should no candidate surpass a majority, the top two vote-getters will be on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

The top-two candidates vying for a city council seat in each district will move on to the general election and will be voted on by everyone in the city, not just those voters who live in each designated district.

Here are the latest unofficial election results as seen from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections' website:

City of St. Petersburg mayor (97.83 percent of precincts reporting)

Robert G. Blackmon: 28.71 percent (15,142 votes)

Pete Boland: 6.29 percent (3,320 votes)

Michael Ingram: 0.85 percent (446 votes)

Torry Nelson: 0.38 percent (203 votes)

Wengay "Newt" Newton: 7.38 percent (3,894 votes)

Marcile Powers: 0.74 percent (391 votes)

Darden Rice: 16.54 percent (8,725 votes)

Ken Welch: 38.92 percent (20,525 votes)

Michael S. Levinson (Write-in): 0.18 percent (95 votes)

Council Member District 1 (100 percent of precinct reporting)

Ed Carlson: 19.53 percent (1,306 votes)

Copley Gerdes: 33.61 percent (2,247 votes)

John Horbeck: 13.01 percent (870 votes)

Bobbie Shay Lee: 33.85 percent (2,263 votes)

Council Member District 4 (100 percent of precinct reporting)

Jarib Figueredo: 12.45 percent (806 votes)

Lisset Hanewicz: 41.61 percent (2,694 votes)

Clifford Hobbs III: 15.12 percent (979 votes)

Tom Mullins: 23.29 percent (1,508 votes)

Doug O'Dowd: 7.52 percent (487 votes)

Council Member District 8 (100 percent of precinct reporting)