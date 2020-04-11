Constitutional expert lays out President Trump's legal options

Stetson University constitutional law expert Louis Virelli has been following the election closely and had a strong reaction to the president’s statements.

GULFPORT, Fla. — Early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump took to the microphone to call Tuesday night’s election “an embarrassment” and threatened to challenge the results in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stetson University constitutional law expert Louis Virelli has been following the election closely and had a strong reaction to the president’s statements.

“I think the nicest thing to say about it is that it was really disappointing,” Virelli said. “To accuse the elections officials of the country of presiding over a false election is a serious accusation that requires some evidence.”

That’s not to say that the Trump legal team can’t challenge the results.

“They can ask for a recount, they can challenge the legitimacy of certain ballots but they can’t stop anything in the sense that state election officials count the votes and it will be certified eventually sometime next week,” Virelli said, noting it’s the same process that happens every election. “What they can try to do is change the number of votes that are actually going to be certified and change them in a way that will result in them having more votes than their opponent. You would have to have some claim for why certain ballots were inappropriate.”

Virelli also commented on the president’s mention of taking his case to the Supreme Court.

“That litigation will not start at the Supreme Court, period. It will start in a lower court -- either a state court, if it’s a state law issue, or a federal trial court and will have to work its way through to the Supreme Court like I did in 2000," he said.

Virelli points out the challenge that led to George W. Bush’s election focused solely on the state of Florida. Any challenges in 2020 would be more difficult if multiple states are involved.

“If several states go for Vice President Biden, having to overturn several states in some sort of legal challenge is a pretty daunting task. What made 2000 the perfect storm, was that it was only one state that mattered to the final result," Virelli said.

