ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Super Tuesday in the books, the race for the Democratic nomination became a lot clearer.
Former Vice President Joe Biden made a big surge, essentially making the Democratic field a two-person race between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
But when Florida voters head to the polls for the presidential primary on March 17, they’ll still see more than a dozen candidates on the ballot.
You don’t want to throw your vote away – do you?
With only Biden and Sanders having a realistic shot of winning the nomination, voting for anyone else would almost be the same as not voting at all.
RELATED: Can I get a do-over? In Florida, you’re out of luck if you voted early and your candidate dropped out
RELATED: Florida primary election guide: Register to vote, sample ballots, find your polling place
