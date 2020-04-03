ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Super Tuesday in the books, the race for the Democratic nomination became a lot clearer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a big surge, essentially making the Democratic field a two-person race between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

But when Florida voters head to the polls for the presidential primary on March 17, they’ll still see more than a dozen candidates on the ballot.

You don’t want to throw your vote away – do you?

With only Biden and Sanders having a realistic shot of winning the nomination, voting for anyone else would almost be the same as not voting at all.

