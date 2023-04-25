Tampa's City Council runoff election results

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.

TAMPA, Florida — Voting in the Tampa runoff election has wrapped up Tuesday and soon many will know who will fill several seats on Tampa's City Council.

The runoff election will fill seats in District 1, 2, 3 and 6. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Take a look at a breakdown of the different candidates and their campaign priorities.

With 123 of 123 precincts reporting, unofficial results are posted below. For real-time results, click here.

District 1

Sonja Brookins — 8,931 votes | 35%

Alan Clendenin — 16,236 votes | 64%

District 2

Robin Lockett — 9,679 votes | 38%

Guido Maniscalco (District 6 at-large councilmember) — 15,761 votes | 62%

District 3

Janet Cruz — 10,171 votes | 39%

Lynn Hurtak (incumbent) — 15,439 votes | 60%

District 6

With 41 of 41 precincts reporting:

Charlie Miranda (District 2 at-large councilmember) — 3,798 votes | 51%

Hoyt Prindle III — 3,662 votes | 49%