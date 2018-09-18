Ron DeSantis, the Republican candidate aiming to be the next governor of Florida, said Monday he will debate Democrat Andrew Gillum “whenever possible.”

The Tallahassee mayor had pushed DeSantis over the weekend to appear on the same stage with him and talk policy. Gillum had accepted invitations from Univision, Leadership Florida and CNN.

Sunday, he chastised DeSantis on Twitter for having yet to accept any of the invitations.

DeSantis responded Monday.

And when he did, he upped the ante and agreed to five debates; he said he agreed to attend debates hosted by Leadership Florida, CBS Miami, Telemundo, Fox News and CNN.

“The bottom line is I’ll debate @AndrewGillum whenever possible-because his high-tax, far-left policies would be a disaster for Florida,” DeSantis tweeted Monday.

We’ve accepted invites to the following debates: Leadership Florida, CBS Miami with Jim Defede, Telemundo in Orlando, Fox News and CNN.



In a statement, Gillum's campaign didn't commit to the five, but said "we are pleased that Congressman DeSantis has accepted our offer of three debates. Florida voters deserve to hear from both Mayor Gillum and Congressman DeSantis about their plans for the Sunshine State, and we’re proud to move forward accordingly," said Geoff Burgan, Gillum's spokesman.

"We strongly encourage Congressman DeSantis to reconsider his rejection of the Univision debate, so we can get the Spanish-language debate on the books as soon as possible."

The Florida governor’s election is one of the most closely watched races in the country. It pits an ally of President Donald J. Trump against a Democrat endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Gillum’s allies taunted the GOP candidate over the weekend about debates.

Democrat strategist Steve Schale tweeted DeSantis had just two demands, “he gets to participate by remote from a FOX News studio and no gotcha questions, like ‘how you would improve Florida schools?’”

DeSantis only has two demands: he gets to participate by remote from a Fox News studio, and no gotcha Florida questions, like "how would you improve Florida schools?" https://t.co/5IHJpBKNDp — Steve Schale (@steveschale) September 15, 2018

DeSantis on the campaign trail in Central Florida told the Buzz he was “hell-bent” on debating Gillum.

“It’s very, very important, particularly for a candidate like Andrew who nobody thought could win the primary,” DeSantis reportedly said. “He did not face scrutiny of his record. He didn’t face a single dollar in negative advertising, I don’t think.”

During the primary campaign, Gillum participated in five debates with the other Democratic contenders. Before the campaign began, Gillum also faced-off in an immigration debate with Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who at the time was expected to make a gubernatorial run.

DeSantis and Adam Putnam held two televised debates during the Republican primary.

The race for governor appears to be a tossup. A RealClear Politics average of four polls puts Gillum up by 3.7 but his lead in three of the polls is smaller than the margin of error.

Reporter James Call can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com

