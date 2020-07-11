Trump campaign files lawsuit on claim of 'rejected votes' in Arizona

The suit is asking for the manual inspection of suspected over voted ballots cast in-person. The lawsuit's claims have so far been unsubstantiated.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz — Donald Trump's re-election team and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County on Saturday for allegedly incorrectly rejecting votes cast by in-person voters on election day.

The suit claims that when machines detected an overvote on a ballot, the poll workers should have informed the voter and gave them a chance to fix the issue.

The suit continues to say that when the issues with tabulation machines happened, poll workers would or voters were asked to push a green button to override the error causing the vote to not be counted.

The campaign alleges that they have received declarations of the issue on a large scale in Maricopa County.

Arizona Secretary of State Kaite Hobbs said on 12 News Saturday evening that they were reviewing the lawsuit, but it appeared to be a repackaging of claims that were made and debunked that Sharpie markers invalidated votes.

Hobbs said that Maricopa County officials had demonstrated that overvoting had not caused votes to be thrown out.

Trump 2020 campaign's general counsel, Matt Morgan said in a statement, “Poll workers struggled to operate the new voting machines in Maricopa County, and improperly pressed and told voters to press a green button to override significant errors. The result is that the voting machines disregarded votes cast by voters in person on Election Day in Maricopa County.”

The suit is asking for the manual inspection of supposed overvoted ballots that were cast in-person the same way elections oficials examined overvoted mail-in or drop-off ballots.