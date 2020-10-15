President Trump to make campaign stop in Fort Myers

The president will visit Florida to discuss his plans for seniors across the country.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — President Donald Trump continues his campaign in the Sunshine State Friday with a stop in Fort Myers.

His campaign says during this stop the president will highlight his plans for seniors across the country.

This will be Trump's 14th visit to Florida this year, according to his campaign.

On Thursday, Trump traveled to Miami for a town hall broadcast by NBC. It will air at 8 p.m. EDT.

At the same time, Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia holding a separate town hall broadcast by ABC.

These dueling town halls replace a previously planned second debate between the president and Biden, which was canceled after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis. A final debate planned for Oct. 22 is still likely to happen.

Earlier this week, Biden was also campaigning in Florida. He visited Pembroke Pines, where he shared his plans for seniors in America.

On Monday, the president appeared at his first in-person rally since his coronavirus diagnosis in Sanford.

What other people are reading right now: