President Donald Trump has a lot of opinions about Florida’s candidates for governor.

He tweeted congratulations to Rep. Ron DeSantis on his win in Tuesday’s primary election for the Republican nomination for governor.

For Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum, who won the nomination in a major upset Tuesday night, Trump wasn’t as congratulatory.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Trump called Gillum a “failed socialist mayor” who “allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city.”

Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Gillum’s response: “@ me next time,” Trump.

Gillum is the mayor of Tallahassee. He was also the youngest person to be elected to the city commission at age 23. If he wins the November gubernatorial election, he’ll be Florida’s first black governor.

Gillum and DeSantis weren’t the only Florida politicians Trump tweeted about.

Before Tuesday’s primary, Trump tweeted that Gov. Rick Scott is “doing a fantastic job as governor” with an endorsement.

Scott won Tuesday’s Republican nomination in the race for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Bill Nelson.

Outside of Florida, Trump also tweeted endorsements and congratulations to candidates running in Arizona’s primary, like Gov. Doug Ducey and Martha McSally, who’s running for U.S. Senate.

