Vern Buchanan reelected to Florida’s 16th Congressional district, covering parts of Manatee, Sarasota and Hillsborough

He beat Democratic opponent Margaret Good to keep his seat.

The Associated Press is projecting that Vern Buchanan has won reelection to Florida’s 16th Congressional district.

He beat Democratic opponent Margaret Good for the seat, which covers all of Manatee County and parts of Hillsborough and Sarasota counties.

Buchanan, 69, was first elected to Congress in 2006 and represented the state’s 13th Congressional district. Then, redistricting took effect and he’s been representing the 16th district since.

In the House, he’s a senior member of the Ways & Means Committee, a chairman of the Tax Policy Subcommittee and serves on the subcommittees that oversee Social Security and Medicare.

Buchanan, a Sarasota businessman, made the forefront of his most recent campaign being “a tireless champion for small business” and an “outspoken advocate of reforming the U.S. tax code.” On the issues, he says he has focused on pushing plans to boost the economy and protect American jobs, reducing taxes for middle-class working people and small businesses, and creating a “Blue Ribbon Commission” to protect the future of Social Security and Medicare.

Buchanan is originally from Detroit, Mich., and served six years in the Air National Guard. He lives in Longboat Key with his wife Sandy, with whom he has two sons. Son James Buchanan is a state representative.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are elected to two-year terms. All 435 seats were up for election this year.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE.

What other people are reading right now: