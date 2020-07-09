What ID do I need to bring to vote in Florida?

Here's a list of acceptable photo identification cards you can provide to cast a ballot in the 2020 general election.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2020 general election is Nov. 3, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Anybody still waiting in line at 7 p.m. will be given the opportunity to cast a ballot.

In order to cast your vote on Election Day in Florida, you'll need to arrive at your polling place with a current and valid photo ID that includes a signature. Any of the following photo IDs will be accepted:

Florida driver’s license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

Two important notes from the state: First, if your photo ID doesn't have your signature, you'll be asked to show another ID that does. Second, if you don't bring proper identification, you can still cast a provisional ballot.

"As long as you are eligible and voted in the proper precinct, your provisional ballot will count provided the signature on your provisional ballot matches the signature in your registration record," the Florida Division of Election says.

Provisional ballots help protect against fraud and aren't scanned in the normal tabulation machines. Instead, they are reviewed and validated by a canvassing board that counts ones it deems eligible. The supervisor of elections office can tell you if your provisional ballot was counted.

It's important to note, the secrecy of your vote is still protected even when it's being reviewed by the canvassing board. The board only examines the document for legal indicators to determine your eligibility to vote.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: Are you a person with disabilities? We're here to help. Click here for accessible voting information to make sure your voice is heard.