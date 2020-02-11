How to get a ride to the polls on Election Day

County-by-county breakdown on ways to get to your polling location.

TAMPA, Fla — If you're looking for a way to get to your polling location on Election Day, there is no shortage of rides.

Not only are Uber and Lyft offering deals to help voters get out on Election Day, but we have a county-by-county breakdown on ways to get there.

Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is offering free bus rides to polling sites on Election Day. Riders must present their voter information card to get their free ride.

Pasco County

Pasco County Public Transportation (PCPT) is offering free bus rides to the polls Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pinellas County

There will be free rides to the polls via the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus system on Election Day.

Sarasota County