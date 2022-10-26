Early voting gets underway in Pasco, Hernando County

Today was the first day of early voting and early numbers show a strong turnout ahead of Nov. 8.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Whether it was a matter of timing or convenience, a consistent stream of people walked through the doors of the West Pasco Government Center to cast their ballots early.

“I have to leave for the weekend, and I want to make sure my vote counts,” said one early voter.

According to a new poll, voters in Pasco County are more motivated to cast their ballot in this year’s midterm election than at any other time in history.

“Democracy is alive and well in Pasco County," said Brian Corley, supervisor of elections. "You have to compare this midterm with the last midterm in 2018 and we're on track at this point to surpass those numbers for the first day.”

In Pasco County, there are 12 different locations you can cast your vote, and polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Oct. 26 through Nov. 5.

Click here to find a polling location.

“The fact that it doesn't matter where you reside, you know, if you happen to be in one part of the county versus where you live, we're going to custom print your specific precinct ballot. It doesn't get easier than that,” said Corley.

In Hernando County, there are 5 different locations open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Oct. 26 through Nov. 5.

Click here to find a polling location.

Voters will need one or two forms of identification that include their signature and photo. Examples include a Florida ID, U.S. passport, military ID, concealed weapon license, and Florida ID card, plus more.