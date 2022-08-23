Where did Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist vote?

Both candidates are running for the chance to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist headed to the polls on Tuesday, both in their final push to secure the Democratic nomination for governor.

Crist cast his vote in St. Petersburg, where the congressman lives and works to represent Florida's 13th District. He stopped and spoke to crowds outside while surrounded by a group of supporters holding signs and wearing "Crist for Governor" shirts.

"I think it's important for everybody to get out. If you haven't voted and you're watching at home, please get out and exercise your right to vote. It is such an important election," Crist said. "You know, a woman's right to choose is on the ballot. Democracy is on this ballot. So much is at stake in this election and so getting out to vote is critically important."

Up in Tallahassee, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried cast her ballot at her local polling place. She also stopped to talk about the significance of this primary election and why she feels beating Gov. DeSantis is vital for the democracy of the entire nation.

"The entire country is going to be watching — all eyes on Florida, knowing that Governor DeSantis wants to have a bid in 2024 for the presidency. Everything he's been doing for the last three and a half years has been setting him up for that 2024 run," Fried said.

"Everything from taking away our access to the polls, to making it harder for people to protest and to rally. From banning books to going after school board members — of course, removing Andrew Warren two weeks ago. And, as far as we know, he's gonna be pushing for an all-out abortion ban and open carry here in the state of Florida. So these are important things that are on the ballot for November and it's going to be imperative that we win here in the state of Florida."

The most significant race in Florida's primary election is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's unopposed in the Republican primary.

10 Tampa Bay reporter Liz Crawford sat down with both Fried and Crist, who both felt confident in their ability to win the nomination and take on the governor.