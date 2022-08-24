How to see if your vote counted in Florida's primary election — and what to do if not

If you voted in your correct precinct but forgot your ID and voted provisional, then your ballot will be accepted as long as the signature matches what's on file.

TAMPA, Fla. — As races statewide have been called, some ballots still need to be processed and votes counted. In every election, every valid vote is counted.

Canvassing boards for each county decide whether a ballot is rejected.

If you voted provisional or voted by mail but do not see online that your ballot was accepted, you need to cure your ballot or fix the issue.

Here’s what you need to know:



If you voted in your correct precinct but forgot your ID and voted provisional, then your ballot will be accepted as long as the signature on your provisional ballot matches what the supervisor has on file. You do not need to act.

If you voted by mail but forgot to sign your ballot or your signature didn’t match what is on file, you should have received notice from your supervisor of elections office. You can check the status of your vote-by-mail ballot here.

If there’s a signature issue with your vote-by-mail ballot, a signature issue with your provisional ballot or you voted out of precinct, you need to cure, and you have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

How to cure the ballot:



You fill out a cure affidavit and provide a copy of the appropriate identification listed below. You can drop both at your supervisor of elections office in-person, by fax or by email.

Again, the deadline is two days after the election.

Accepted identification per the Florida Division of Elections:

Current and valid ID that includes your name and photograph:

Florida driver license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport; debit or credit card

Mmilitary, student, retirement center, neighborhood association, or public assistance ID

Veteran health ID card issued by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Florida license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm

Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality