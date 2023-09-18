Register to vote in Florida: A step-by-step guide

Here's everything you need to know about checking your voter registration status, registering to vote and requesting your vote-by-mail ballot.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Florida — Are you registered to vote?

If you're not sure, don't worry. We'll tell you everything you need to know in honor of National Voter Registration Day this Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The deadline to register for an upcoming election is 29 days before that election.

“There are three statewide elections in 2024—the March 19 Presidential Preference Primary, the August 20 Primary Election, and the November 5 General Election,” Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said. “With 70 offices up for election in 2024, it’s important for citizens to participate in the electoral process to have a say in the races and issues that affect their lives.”

Check your voter registration status

If you think you may already be registered to vote but you need to double-check, Florida makes it easy.

Visit the state's Voter Information Lookup site. Enter your first name, last name and date of birth and click "Submit." Your voter registration information will automatically appear including your name, address, political party and voter status — "Active" means you're registered to vote.

Register to vote online in Florida

You can register to vote or update your voter registration (say, if you get a new address or switch political parties) online.

Visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. Make sure you're eligible to register using the guidelines on the homepage. Click "Register or Update" and follow the step-by-step application.

You'll just need:

Your Florida driver's license or Florida identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles,

The issued date of your Florida license or Florida ID card and

The last four digits of your Social Security Number.

Request a vote-by-mail ballot in Florida

Even if you've voted by mail in the past, your request has been erased from Florida's system. All existing vote-by-mail requests were voided after the 2022 general election.

It's all because of changes made to a Florida state law that requires voters to request their ballots more frequently. Vote-by-mail requests in Florida used to be good for two election cycles. Now, those requests are only valid for one cycle.

So, to request a new vote-by-mail ballot, you'll need to visit the supervisor of election's website for your county to either request the ballot online or find the form you need to print and mail in. You can also visit your local supervisor of election's office to put in your request.

Find your local elections supervisor’s office below:

Hillsborough County is also assisting residents in switching their voter registrations on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the following locations:

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa, FL 33619

Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Boulevard, 16th Floor, Tampa, FL 33602

Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa, FL 33624

Southeast Regional Office, 10020 South U.S. 301, Riverview, FL 33578

SouthShore Regional Service Center, 410 30th Street SE, Ruskin, FL 33570