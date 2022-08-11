Where do I vote? Here's how to find your specific polling place

Florida voters have to cast their ballots at their assigned polling place within their precinct.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You've seen all the ads and gotten all the campaign emails — Election Day 2022 is finally here and it's time to head to the polls.

If you don't know exactly where to go to cast your ballot, don't sweat it. Here's how to find your specific Florida polling place:

1. Go to Florida's voter precinct lookup and select your county.

2. Once you're on your county's supervisor of elections site, type in your house number and street name as prompted.

3. Select your street name from the drop-down list and your polling place will appear.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Bring a photo ID that has your signature and, if you'd like, a sample ballot with your notes.

What if I forgot to send in my vote-by-mail ballot?

Don't grab your envelope and head to the post office — it's too late for that. However, you can still vote in person on Election Day.

Grab your entire vote-by-mail kit and head to your local polling place. There, a poll worker will mark your mail-in ballot “canceled,” and you’ll be allowed to vote with a regular ballot.