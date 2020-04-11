What would a 2020 election recount in Florida look like?

As candidates fight for the battleground state, what would it look like if we headed into a recount?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Recounts: they're not as uncommon as you think, especially in battleground states where candidates are fighting for every single percent they can garner.

But it's especially so in the Sunshine State where President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are fighting for 29 electoral votes that could be key to the national outcome.

So what if Florida sees a recount in the 2020 Election? We're breaking down what would trigger one and the timeline the state must meet if one is called for.

The first thing to know is there are two types of recounts, manual and machine. And it's important to note that a recount does not necessarily mean something went wrong.

A machine recount is automatically called for by Florida law in an election if the margin is 0.5 percent or less. A manual recount comes into play when the second set of unofficial returns indicates a margin of 0.25 or less.

Now, it might seem straightforward, but let's break things down a little further.

Under a machine recount, ballots will be re-run through tabulating equipment to "determine whether the returns correctly reflect the votes cast," according to Florida law. Under a manual recount, ballots with "overvotes" and "undervotes" are examined by hand.

The Secretary of State is responsible for ordering recounts for federal, state, and multicounty races, while local canvassing boards will order a recount for all other contests.

Nov. 3: General and preliminary election returns are due by 7 p.m. local time

Nov. 7: The first unofficial results are due by no later than 12 p.m., and a machine recount would take place if there is that 0.5 percent or less margin.

Nov. 12: The second unofficial results are due by no later than 3 p.m., and a manual recount would take place if there is that 0.25 percent or less margin.

Nov. 15: Offical returns are due to the Department of State from Florida's County Canvassing Boards by no later than 12 p.m.

Nov. 17: The Elections Canvassing Commission will meet to certify official returns at 9 a.m.

Nov. 27: Contest of Election deadline comes at 12 a.m.

Dec. 14: Electoral College presidential electors will meet to cast votes for U.S. president and vice president.

Jan. 6: Congress meets in a joint session to count the electoral votes.

