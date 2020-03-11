Fence installed around White House ahead of Election Day, potential protests in DC

The fence request was from U.S. Secret Service as a “need to quickly deescalate potentially violent encounters."

WASHINGTON — A National Park Service anti-scale fence is under construction Monday and comes ahead of protests in DC that could be seen on Election Day.

The fence request was from U.S. Secret Service as a “need to quickly de-escalate potentially violent encounters," said the National Park Service in a statement to WUSA9.

It will encompass both the Ellipse and Lafayette Park, running down 15th Street to Constitution Avenue and continuing to 17th Street and H Street.

The fencing will be placed in a manner that allows a portion of the sidewalks to remain open to pedestrian traffic, said NPS.

Videos captured by WUSA9 show crews working late into the evening to finish up the fence:

🚨 — This is construction of the NEW fence that will circle the White House for #Election2020 ...



Barriers will be put in place from H Street to the Ellipse, because of what Secret Service calls the “need to quickly deescalate potentially violent encounters”@WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/dTyL5NBsi3 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) November 2, 2020

There has already been fencing still in certain areas around NPS land due to protests in Lafayette Park during the summer amid protests over the death of George Floyd, and after some tried to pull down the Andrew Jackson statue in the park.

Some fencing in the Lafayette Park area, and around parts of the White House will be up until after the Presidential Inauguration in late February, according to the National Park Service.