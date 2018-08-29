Who is Andrew Gillum? Tallahassee’s mayor is apparently getting a whole lot of attention by winning the Democratic primary over favorite Gwen Graham and the rest of the field.

Once he took the lead in the race, his Twitter account started growing by about 100 follows a minute. If he wins the nomination, Gillum will face off against Ron DeSantis in the November primary election, paving the way for him to become Florida’s first black governor.

WATCH: Noah Pransky spoke to Gillum leading up to the primary elections

Gillum, 39, was up against four other seriously-funded Democratic candidates and had only just recently aired his first TV commercial.

But Gillum, who became the youngest person ever elected to Tallahassee city commission at age 23, recently garnered an endorsement by former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Sanders campaigned for Gillum at rallies in Tampa and Orlando earlier this month.

►Where does Andrew Gillum stand on key issues?

A poll released a week before Tuesday’s primary showed Gillum surging to the top three in the Democratic race. With the primary win, he toppled Gwen Graham -- who was favored to win -- and Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine.

A month prior to the poll done by St. Pete Polls, Mason-Dixon Polling put Gillum at second-to-last ahead of Orlando entrepreneur Chris King.

