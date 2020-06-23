The bronze memorial statue was erected in 1876 to honor Abraham Lincoln for the Emancipation Proclamation. Protesters said they will return Friday to tear it down.

WASHINGTON — For the second night this week, "The Freedom Neighborhood" has organized a rally at the base of the Emancipation Monument in Lincoln Park, calling for the removal of the statue. After crowds convened at the statue Tuesday, it is now surrounded by fencing and concrete barriers.

Organizers said the goal for the evening was for "everyone to engage in conversations about the statue and race."

The group did not make an attempt to remove the statue Tuesday night, but announced that they would return Thursday. Due to weather conditions, they returned Friday instead.

On Tuesday, police could be seen standing around the park perimeter in riot gear, but the protest remained peaceful.

Organizers said they want the Emancipation Statue "gone" and openly said they will not be working with police.

"To achieve true justice, we are not working with the police, nor will we seek any relationship with them," the group wrote in an Instagram post advertising the protest. "In order to create change, we will do so by any means necessary. If you want a revolution, it won’t happen by being peaceful."

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton also wants the Emancipation Memorial removed, and said she will look to introduce legislation in the House of Representatives if the National Park Service cannot remove it.

“Because Lincoln Park is National Park Service (NPS) land, I will work with the NPS to see whether NPS has the authority to remove the statue without an act of Congress, and if so, we will seek its removal without a bill," said Norton in a statement from her office. "This statue has been controversial from the start. It is time it was placed in a museum.”

The bronze memorial statue was erected in 1876 to honor Abraham Lincoln for the Emancipation Proclamation and was put up 11 years to the day that he was assassinated at the Ford's Theater by John Wilkes Booth.

But criticism does surround the memorial statue because of what it depicts, and that formerly enslaved Americans did not have any say in how it was built.

“Although formerly enslaved Americans paid for this statue to be built in 1876, the design and sculpting process was done without their input, and it shows. The statue fails to note in any way how enslaved African Americans pushed for their own emancipation," said Norton. "Understandably, they were only recently liberated from slavery and were grateful for any recognition of their freedom. However, in his keynote address at the unveiling of this statue, Frederick Douglass also expressed his displeasure with the statue."

Holmes Norton said in an interview with WUSA9 that the Andrew Jackson statue also needs to come down, and she is looking at steps she can take to move forward with that idea within her own office.

A statue of a Confederate general was torn down and burned by protesters on Juneteenth outside D.C. Police headquarters. The statue, of Brigadier General Albert Pike, was the only outdoor statue depicting a member of the Confederacy, but there are more than a dozen located indoors throughout the District.