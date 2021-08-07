'Don't Fauci My Florida' merch sold on DeSantis reelection website

Florida, along with much of the country, is seeing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A reelection site for Gov. Ron DeSantis is selling merch with a barb against the country's top infectious disease expert.

"Don't Fauci My Florida" is being sold on t-shirts and beer koozies on a website promoting the governor's reelection.

The saying appears to be a direct jab at Dr. Anthony Fauci's recommendations concerning COVID-19 safety and restrictions throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Since September 2020, Florida has been in Phase 3 of reopening, which allowed all restaurants to operate at 100 percent capacity. Florida has never had a state-wide mask mandate and DeSantis recently passed an executive order suspending any local COVID-19 mandates, including wearing a mask.

In Florida, more than 11.1 million people across the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Florida Department of Health, that's 58 percent of eligible Floridians.

Currently, only about 48 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Some parts of the country have far lower immunization rates, and in those places, the delta variant is surging. Last week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said that's leading to "two truths" — highly immunized swaths of America are getting back to normal while hospitalizations are rising in other places.

As DeSantis' reelection site continues to sell this merchandise, confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state have risen. According to FDOH, 23,697 new coronavirus cases were reported between July 2 - 8. That's compared to 16,031 from the previous week. And, the percent positivity rose to 7.8 percent to 5.2 percent.

That recent rise in cases is evident across the country, too.

Fauci said it was inexplicable that some Americans are so resistant to getting a vaccine when scientific data show how effective it is in staving off COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, and he was dismayed by efforts to block making vaccinations more accessible, such as Biden's suggestion of door-to-door outreach.

