In the first Senate debate between Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott, things got political and personal. The candidates took swipes at each other Tuesday on issues like the environment and gun control, Immigration reform, Puerto Rico and the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Nelson attacked Scott on the state's red tide and blue-green algae problem while touring his own environmental record.

Scott went after Nelson for making unsubstantiated claims that Florida's election systems had been hacked by Russians.

On the issue of gun control, both candidates talked about the shooting in Parkland. Nelson called for comprehensive background checks. Scott pointed to real policy changes he helped pass within three weeks of the deadly school shooting.

On the topic of immigration reform, Scott called Nelson ineffective.

“My opponent has had 40 years to do something on immigration, and he has absolutely done nothing,” said Scott.

Nelson blamed Republicans who staunchly opposed president Obama when he tried to reform the nation’s immigration system.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“We would've done something six years ago if the majority in the house had passed the legislation,” said Nelson. “And then we wouldn't have this situation where I went to Homestead to the detention center and they wouldn't even let me in."

Both men touted their records on Puerto Rico. With so many fleeing the island after hurricane Maria and now living in Florida, it's a potentially important voting bloc.

Nelson mentioned an endorsement for the island's Governor earlier this week. Scott pointed to several visits to the island, saying he will do -- and will continue to do -- all he can for Puerto Rico, and that it's not about politics.

Related: Florida's Rick Scott trails Bill Nelson in US Senate race by 7 points, poll says

On the topic of healthcare, Governor Scott said he believes that all people have a right to health care whether they have a pre-existing condition or not. It was a stance that is not easily supported by his administration's consistent opposition to Obamacare.

That's when the gloves come off in the debate and things got personal.

Scott called Nelson a partisan politician who just attacks Republicans.

Nelson said Scott just can't tell the truth, calling the governor a walking conflict of interest, referring to what some have criticized as Scott's personal financial holdings and a perceived link to his administration's policies.

Both men also weighed-in on the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Nelson said he would vote against Kavanaugh. Scott said while he found testimony on both sides compelling, he continued to support President Trump's nominee.

The first Senate debate will air at 7 p.m. on the Telemundo network statewide, including in Tampa Bay.

Scott and Nelson have both agreed to meet for a second debate October 16.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP