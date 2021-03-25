Florida 'anti-riot' bill to be introduced on House floor

The proposed legislation would expand who can be charged as a felon during protests and gives law enforcement broader arresting powers.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A controversial bill known as the "Combating Violence, Disorder, and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act" is set to be introduced on Florida's House floor Thursday.

HB 1 has also become known as an "anti-rioting" bill.

The bill expands who can be charged as a felon during protests and gives law enforcement broader arresting powers. It also makes it harder for local governing bodies to “defund” the police.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a strong supporter of the bill. He says state law needs to be tougher when it comes to violent protestors and those who would consider defunding the police.

Lawmakers and state leaders who oppose the bill say the proposed legislation would undermine first amendment freedoms by criminalizing peaceful protests.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office says the bill is "based on a weak legal foundation" and will likely fall apart. In a press release, the SAO called the process both a waste of time and taxpayer money.

State Attorney Andrew Warren issued the following statement:

“House Bill 1, the anti-protest bill, is an unconstitutional waste of time. The bill fails to address the most urgent needs of Floridians. We have hundreds of thousands of people out of work, families working harder than ever to make ends meet… COVID is still an issue… we need to improve our schools, protect our environment, and balance our budget, and this the #1 legislative priority? It is government waste at its finest."