New Florida bill could restrict what flags can be flown outside government buildings

If the bill passes in this upcoming legislative session in March, the new bill would take effect on July 1.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker filed a new bill on Wednesday that could restrict which flags can be flown outside of government buildings.

The new bill, HB 1011, if enacted says only the state flag, the United States flag, the POW-MIA flag, the official state Firefighter Memorial flag, and the state flag can be flown.

The bill, filed by Rep. David Borrero, R-Miami-Dade, also restricts other flags in any manner, besides those approved, to be seen at any national or local government buildings. 

If the bill passes in this upcoming legislative session in March, it would take effect on July 1. 

