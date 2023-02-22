Florida bill 'Reverse Woke Act' targets businesses that cover transgender treatment

The coverage to reverse gender dysphoria treatment would have to be covered by the employer regardless of the rate of coverage provided for the initial treatment.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would require employers that provide coverage of gender dysphoria treatment to also cover the full cost associated with the reversal should that person decide so later in life — even if that person no longer works for the company.

Florida Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Spring Hill) filed the bill, SB 952, also called the "Reverse Woke Act," to be taken up for consideration in the legislative session that begins March 7.

The coverage to reverse gender dysphoria treatment would have to be covered by the employer regardless of the rate of coverage provided for the initial treatment, the bill text reads.

And should an employer refuse to cover the total cost associated with treatment to reverse gender dysphoria treatment it initially covered for the employee, the employee can take civil action in court to recover the cost.



Back in 2022, the Florida medical board voted to prohibit gender-affirming treatments for minors in the state. Under the rule, medical professionals in Florida are restricted to provide sex reassignment surgeries and puberty-blocking hormones and therapies for those under the age of 18.