A conservative Florida lawmaker wants the state's public educators to start teaching students alternatives to evolution and climate change at school.

On Jan. 14, Republican State Sen. Dennis Baxley, of Ocala, filed SB 330, which was subsequently referred to multiple state Senate committees for review.

Senate Bill 330 says:

“Science standards must establish specific curricular content for, at a minimum, the nature of science, earth and space science, physical science, and life science. Controversial theories and concepts shall be taught in a factual, objective, and balanced manner.”

Supporters say it will expose young people to different worldviews, while opponents argue it takes away from valuable learning time regarding concepts that are already well-established in the scientific community.

