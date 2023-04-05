Class in session year-round? Florida bill would make that reality for some elementary students

The pilot program would last for a period of four years, starting from an agreed-upon year that would be determined should the bill move forward.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposal began moving forward Tuesday in the Florida Senate that would create a year-round school pilot program at a limited number of elementary schools.

The Senate Education Pre-K-12 Committee unanimously approved the measure (SB 1564). The pilot program would launch next school year and would be authorized to run for four years. The state education commissioner would choose five school districts to participate.

“To the extent possible, the commissioner shall select school districts that represent a variety of demographics, including, but not limited to, urban, suburban and rural school districts,” the bill says. At least one elementary school in the participating districts would take part in the year-round program.

The state Department of Education also would be required to study the “issues, benefits, and schedule options for instituting year-round school programs for all students.”