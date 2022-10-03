Florida lawmakers won't pass budget before end of session

It's possible a final vote on a budget in excess of $100 million could come Monday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers won't be able to pass a budget before their regularly scheduled 60-day session ends Friday.

House and Senate budget leaders were still negotiating differences in their budget proposals on Wednesday evening and expected an agreement by the end of the night. That means the session will have to be extended. Lawmakers have a 72-hour cooling-off period before they can vote on the budget.

While lawmakers could vote on the budget Saturday, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson will give legislators the weekend off and return to vote on the budget Monday.