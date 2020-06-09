Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz in Twitter spat with 'Two and a Half Men' actor

The U.S. representative is fighting with Jon Cryer online after the actor announced he donated to Gaetz's opponent's campaign.

We're less than two months away from November's General Election. Campaigns are heating up, and candidates are throwing insults at their opponents.

A lot of those insults are less than 280 characters. Over Labor Day weekend, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz exchanged insults on Twitter with actor Jon Cryer, best known for his role as Alan Harper on the long-running sitcom "Two and a Half Men."

It all started when Cryer announced he donated to Phil Ehr's campaign. Ehr is the Democratic candidate for Florida's 1st Congressional District. Ehr is facing off against Republican Rep. Gaetz this November.

Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress.



I just donated to his opponent @PhilEhr https://t.co/wAVK0CR0nt https://t.co/dXfLMSvqXy — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 5, 2020

Cryer provided links to back up his accusations, citing when Rep. Gaetz invited Charles C. Johnson to the State of the Union. Johnson denied the Holocaust during a Reddit "Ask me Anything" session.

Rep. Gaetz fired back with a tweet of his own.

Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men. https://t.co/bNxQ9EegY7 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 6, 2020

Charlie Sheen was trending for hours on Twitter as the actor and politician went back and forth.

Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy? https://t.co/VTE6g2yjZp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 6, 2020

Cryer tweeted, "Is that why, after he [Charlie Sheen] left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?" Gaetz responded with, "What's an Emmy? An award Hollywood gives itself? I win Elections."

Many Twitter users then shared a video clip of Charlie Sheen on The Graham Norton Show in 2016, where Sheen said he was not a fan of President Donald Trump.

