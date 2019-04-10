A state lawmaker wants Florida to loosen its gun laws.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who represents parts of Lake County, filed House Bill 273 to let lawful gun owners carry their firearms without a license in most places under the idea of "constitutional carry" rights.

Similar laws are already in place in 16 states, according to CBS affiliate WPEC.

"I filed HB 273, which deletes the requirement that a person obtain a permission slip from government before concealing a weapon for their self defense—also known as 'Constitutional Carry,'" Rep. Sabatini wrote on Twitter. "Our Second Amendment right should not be determined by a government bureaucracy."

Guns still wouldn't be allowed on college campuses or in courtrooms. If passed and signed into law, the legislation would also lower the penalty for bringing guns into such places from a felony to a misdemeanor.

The bill would also get rid of the "21" age requirement for carrying. It could be considered during the next legislative session in 2020.

