Florida bill would make it illegal for dog to stick head out car window

SB 932 would also make it illegal to declaw a cat or sell a rabbit before Easter.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new bill could land Florida pet owners in the dog house.

The legislation, SB 932, would make it illegal to let a dog "extend its head or any other body part outside" a moving car window along with other "animal welfare" provisions.

It was filed by Florida Senate Democratic leader Lauren Book on Feb. 17.

The bill would also ban drivers from holding a dog in their lap or keeping the animal in a trunk or truck bed. Instead, SB 932 would require the dog to be kept in an appropriately-sized crate, a harness or pet seat belt, or in the lap of a person who isn't driving.

Anyone who violates those provisions would be committing a "noncriminal traffic infraction," which is punishable as a moving violation.

Book didn't forget about the cats, either.

Under the bill, any veterinarian who declaws a cat could be hit with fines of up to $5,000, be placed on probation or get their license revoked. Cat owners who get their felines declawed could be fined up to $1,000.

Exceptions would be granted if the procedure is medically necessary, which doesn't include for "cosmetic or aesthetic reasons."

It would also put a ban on any sort of "cosmetic animal testing" and the sale of rabbits before Easter. The fine for animal testing would be $5,000 the first time and $1,000 each time after that.