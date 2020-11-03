As former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders vie for delegates in the Democratic primary, leaders in Tampa Bay and around Florida are voicing their picks for the Democratic nomination and presidency.

This week, Biden racked up endorsements from mayors around the state, including St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. At the state and federal level, Biden also has endorsements from former Sen. Bill Nelson, Reps. Charlie Crist and Kathy Castor and south Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

In a tweet, Kriseman said Biden “will bring unparalleled experience and decency to the presidency at a time when it is sorely needed.”

Sanders, on the other hand, does not have endorsements from any state or local elected Democrats in Florida. Nationally, Sanders has support from at least eight members of Congress, including fellow Sen. Patrick Leahy, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

The only statewide elected Democrat in Florida who hasn’t endorsed a candidate is agricultural commissioner Nikki Fried.

Florida’s primary election is March 17. A week before the election, more than 1 million people in the state had voted by mail or early voted.

To win the Democratic nomination for the presidential election in November, candidates have to win 1,991 delegates from states. As of March 11, Biden has 846 and Sanders has 684.

Here’s who’s backing Biden in Florida, according to official statements, his campaign website, news releases and data from political tracking website FiveThirtyEight:

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto

U.S. Rep. Val Demings

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel

U.S. Rep. Alcee L. Hastings

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson

Florida Senate Majority Leader Audrey Gibson

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Florida Sen. Janet Cruz

Former Sen. Bill Nelson

Former U.S. Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn



