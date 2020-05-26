Florida GOP chair says 50-50 chance Florida could get RNC

Local leaders feel the move would be unlikely and say it would require months of planning.

TAMPA, Fla. — Could the GOP Convention be heading back to Florida? It was a question that made Governor Ron DeSantis chuckle, but he refused to laugh off.

“We would love to have the RNC,” said Gov. Desantis. “Heck, I'm a Republican and it would be good for us to have the DNC in terms of the economic impact when you talk about major events like that.”

President Trump started the speculation when he tweeted North Carolina's democratic Governor, Roy Cooper "is still in shutdown mood". The President went on to Tweet, that if Gov. Cooper couldn’t guarantee the delegates will be allowed to occupy the arena, he might have to pull the plug.

“Of course we tweeted right back and said Florida is open for business we're ready to go,” said Florida GOP Chairman Joe Gruters.

But is such a big move even realistic? Republican donors in North Carolina have already laid millions on the line to bring the massive event to Charlotte.

“You can't do and event of that size, in that short of a time, unless you have lots of cooperation,” said Gruters of the potential move to another state.

But 10 Tampa Bay political analyst Lars Hafner says the Presidents tweet may be more for sure and to score political points over North Carolina’s democratic governor.

“The bottom line is he's playing hardball politics right now and trying to get a twofer in terms of getting the publicity about the convention but also to ding the North Carolina governor.”

Florida last held the Republican National Convention in Tampa back in 2012, the same year Tropical Storm Issac threated to shut the whole thing down. This year it's coronavirus that's the concern, especially with delegates traveling from all 50 states including hot spots like New York.

“It will be interesting to see what city they end up choosing if it ends up coming to Florida because some of the cities like Tampa with the Democratic mayor may have a little bit to say about this,” said Hafner who said Jacksonville might be a more Republican friendly option.

A spokesperson for Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says "It would be irresponsible to entertain the idea today" considering they don't know what the COVID-19 situation will be in August. Even so, state GOP leaders including Gruters, seem to be eyeing the Bay area among their top choices.