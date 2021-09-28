Governor Ron DeSantis asks secretary of state to investigate Facebook

DeSantis cited a Wall Street Journal article detailing Facebook's practice of exempting high-profile users from some or all of its rules.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is asking Florida’s secretary of state to investigate Facebook, based on an article claiming the company gives special treatment to prominent people.

DeSantis wrote to Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Monday to see if Facebook’s policies violated Florida election law.

“If this report is true, Facebook has put its thumb on the scale of numerous state and local races in a disturbing and concealed fashion,” DeSantis wrote to Lee.

The governor cited a Wall Street Journal article detailing Facebook's practice of exempting high-profile users from some or all of its rules.

The newspaper reported that incumbent politicians were included on the “whitelist,” but challengers often weren’t in state and local elections. A Facebook spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal it addressed the problem.

Facebook’s communication office didn’t immediately return an email Monday seeking comment on DeSantis’ letter.