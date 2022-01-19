Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at CPAC 2022 in Orlando

During a speech at the conference last year, DeSantis described Florida as an "oasis of freedom."

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was announced this week as a speaker at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Former White House political director Matt Schlapp, who currently works as an activist and lobbyist, confirmed DeSantis would be appearing. In a tweeted announcement, Schlapp called him "America's Governor."

CPAC 2022 will be held Feb. 24-27 in Orlando.

DeSantis spoke at CPAC last year, as well. In his speech, he decried "oppressive" pandemic lockdowns by other governors – describing Florida as an "oasis of freedom."

"Florida is leading in protecting our vulnerable residents, saving the economy and safeguarding the freedom of our people," DeSantis said at the time. "In Florida, schools are open. Every Floridian has a right to earn a living, and all businesses have a right to operate."

DeSantis is running for a second term as governor. He has repeatedly shot down rumors that he intends to run for president in 2024, saying he's focused on doing his current job. The latest polling suggests DeSantis could defeat any of his Democratic gubernatorial opponents by a wide margin in 2022.

One of those opponents is Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is part of the Florida Cabinet and also the highest-ranking Democrat in Florida. Late last year, she accused the Florida Department of Health of stockpiling nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests that were about to expire. In January, the FDA approved an extension of the expiration dates for those tests, saying they can still be used. The Department of Health has said demand was lower for those tests, which were not designed for individual use and are supposed to be administered by trained professionals using "one testing solution for every 40 tests."

High-profile Democrats and cable news pundits who have criticized DeSantis have argued he did not do enough to keep Floridians safe during the pandemic – including, they say, by reopening schools when he did.