TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida officials have lost their latest bid to enforce a state law denying the right to vote for felons who have not paid all court fines and fees.

The Miami Herald reports Tuesday's decision by the entire bench of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was the latest setback for Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans who have tried to limit the reach of Amendment 4.

It refused to reconsider a ruling that felons who have served their time but are unable to pay "legal financial obligations" must be allowed to vote, the Herald reported.

The ballot measure approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 restores the vote to felons who have served their sentences.

