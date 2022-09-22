DeSantis signs executive order to prohibit state entities in getting services from select foreign countries

The executive order is a way to avoid cybersecurity threats, the governor says.

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Thursday that will prohibit state entities from receiving services or technology from other companies in seven foreign countries.

Speaking at a news conference in Miami, DeSantis said eliminating technology and services from specific countries will get rid of any "concerns" he has had about those places.

"China has been worming its way into our nation’s data storage systems and buying up tracts of land near sensitive national security sites,” DeSantis said. “By prohibiting the purchase of lands, state contracts with Chinese technology firms, and the infiltration of CCP-affiliated groups such as Confucius Institutes, Florida is leading the way to protect our nation from international foes.”

The executive order also includes the prohibition of receiving technology from Cuba, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela.

DeSantis said the order will be a way to get ahead of any possible threats other countries may pose — such as cybersecurity.

The Florida governor also said that he still defends his plan to move a group of migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week.