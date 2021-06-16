x
Gov. DeSantis plans Wednesday afternoon news conference in Pensacola

The governor earlier in the week signed two bills aimed at expanding religious practices in state institutions.
Credit: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File
In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

He will be speaking at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, the governor's office announced in a release. DeSantis is scheduled to meet with reporters at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

The governor earlier in the week signed two bills aimed at expanding religious practices in state institutions. One would require a moment of silence at the start of every public school day, which drew the ire of opponents who argue the measure promotes prayer in school. 

"The idea that you can just push God out of every institution and be successful. I'm sorry, our founding fathers did not believe that," DeSantis said at the time.

