Florida House condemns Democratic Socialism in resolution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House has taken the unusual step of denouncing democratic socialism in a nonbinding resolution.
During debate on the measure repudiating that political philosophy, the name of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was invoked by some Florida lawmakers who called democratic socialism a threat to American democracy.
The Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate is arguably the name of the most prominent champion of the ideology. His office could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.
Florida House Democrats dismissed the resolution as political theater that unfairly conflates democratic socialism with the kind of socialism that prompted many Floridians to flee the political turmoil in some Latin American countries.
