TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Sex is a sensitive and personal topic, and often not one that teens want to talk about with their parents. Thursday, the House voted to pass a bill requiring parental consent for a teen to get an abortion. The final vote was 75 to 43.

Before they voted, the lawmakers spoke from their perspectives as parents, grandparents and those concerned about young people. A lawmaker from Orlando, Rep. Anna Eskamani, says four percent of all the abortion services in the U.S. are for teens. She says two-thirds of them are already talking to their parents before they have one. Many lawmakers pointed to studies showing the one-third who are not having that conversation are in crisis, facing physical abuse or worse, at home.

“The leading health care professional organizations-- American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and others oppose the type of bill we’re debating today because from their perspective as medical experts it poses a danger to minors, in particularly at-risk youth,” Rep. Eskamani said.

Some oppose the bill due to privacy concerns. Rep. Joseph Geller of Dania Beach says the notice statute accomplishes most of what lawmakers are trying to achieve with the consent bill. He worries if this bill passes, it could be ruled unconstitutional like a previous law.

Other lawmakers say they support the bill because it's common sense.

“It is common sense that abortion is a major procedure and is a major life decision. It is common sense that in the vast majority of cases a parent guiding their children through major life decisions is a good thing,” Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Doral said.

Rep. Clay Yarborough says a young woman may not be able to articulate any family medical conditions that might be relevant to a procedure. He also says there are things minors are not able to do like seeing an R-rated movie, donating blood and signing legal documents.

Lawmakers started the debate just before 3 p.m. and talked about it through 6 p.m. The Senate had already passed its version of the bill. Now that it passed the House, it goes to the governor for his signature.

