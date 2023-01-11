Florida lawmaker introduces bill to ban outdoor balloon releases

The proposed bill mentions exceptions to the ban including court approval.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker proposed a bill to ban the outdoor release of balloons in the state. Under the current law, people are still able to have balloon releases with more lenient exceptions.

Currently, balloons that are either biodegradable or photodegradable are OK to release, as determined by the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. However, this proposed bill could change that.

House Bill 91 would ban the release of balloons outdoors with the exception of if the balloons are:

Released by a government agency

A hot air balloon

For scientific or meteorological purposes

By government contract

The proposed bill removes a provision that 10 or more balloons not be released by people, a firm or corporation within a 24-hour period if they are inflated with a gas that is lighter than air.

The bill states, "Any person may petition the circuit court to enjoin the release of balloons" if that person is a Florida resident.