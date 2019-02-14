TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A top Florida legislator suggested shutting down one of the nation's largest universities due to improper spending.

Rep. Randy Fine sharply criticized the University of Central Florida on Wednesday. In his remarks, Fine threw out the idea of shutting down UCF for five to ten years.

In an interview, the Space Coast Republican said he wasn't going to push to close the school. But he said he has been frustrated with how school officials have responded to revelations that the school used millions intended for operations on construction.

While the school fired four administrators, the university president has remained in his job. None of the school's trustees have resigned.

UCF Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Garvy said in a statement that the university was working to fix its problems.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.